Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $36,237,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

