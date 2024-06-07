Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Crane were worth $247,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 107.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at $679,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Crane by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 164,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. Crane has a 1-year low of $77.73 and a 1-year high of $150.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

