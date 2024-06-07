Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249,404 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 293,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 198,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,247,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 496,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 12,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.