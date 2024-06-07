Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 152.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 911,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,209 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

