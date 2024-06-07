Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 23,603 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,603 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. HSBC boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

