Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 60,315 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 190.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

