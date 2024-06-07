Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

