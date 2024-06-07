CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,667 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 419,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after buying an additional 59,135 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

