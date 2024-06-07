Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Corning by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 110,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 75,946 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,844,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 188,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 240,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 38,745 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

