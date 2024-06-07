Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,435,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $136.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.