CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,933 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after acquiring an additional 372,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,143,388,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,386,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.27 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.