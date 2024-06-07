Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Pentair worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 259,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after buying an additional 131,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PNR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

