CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE XYL opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.