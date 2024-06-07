Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 1.1%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.46. 2,790,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,540,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

