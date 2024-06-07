CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 657 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 373,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

