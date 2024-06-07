Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,962,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 373,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.3 %

JCI opened at $69.58 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.