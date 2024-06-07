Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $410,723.78 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $410,723.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $231,257.87.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Flex by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 55,910 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Flex by 0.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

