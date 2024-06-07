Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.52 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.