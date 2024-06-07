Robert W. Baird Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

DocuSign stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

