Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 832 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total transaction of $6,241,400.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total transaction of $1,212,559.58.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $7,014,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total transaction of $6,813,520.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $6,631,900.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $296.53 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.64.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.