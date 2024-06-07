DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.92.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

