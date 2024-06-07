Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $78.95 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

