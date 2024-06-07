Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after acquiring an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,446,000 after acquiring an additional 241,347 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

NYSE EW opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

