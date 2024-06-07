Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $224.70 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

