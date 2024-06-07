Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,567,621 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,567,621 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Enbridge worth $53,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

