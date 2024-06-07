Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,264 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $274.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

