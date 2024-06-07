Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FAST. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

