Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,925 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

