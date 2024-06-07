Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA opened at $276.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

