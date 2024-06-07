Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,273,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,865,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EG opened at $379.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

