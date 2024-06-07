Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $437,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 386,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.04 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.38.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMB
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.