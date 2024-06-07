Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Craig H. Barratt Sells 1,400 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig H. Barratt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $418.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $419.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.