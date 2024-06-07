Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,607,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 2,672,921 shares.The stock last traded at $119.62 and had previously closed at $120.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.