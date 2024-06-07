Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $6.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.10. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Shares of DLTR opened at $112.37 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $154.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

