Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

BSX stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

