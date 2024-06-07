Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,902 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,294,000 after buying an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

