Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 7,567 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $160.62 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.