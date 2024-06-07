Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% to $9.64-9.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.60 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

