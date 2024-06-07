Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 376 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4,177.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $84,157,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Woodward by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 490,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $16,627,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3,387.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $182.07 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average is $148.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

