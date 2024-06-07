KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,280 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in APA were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after buying an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in APA by 130.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 867,257 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 252,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

APA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.