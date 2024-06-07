NEOS Investment Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $365.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

