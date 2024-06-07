The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 760,554 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 937.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $30,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,588,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after buying an additional 210,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HP opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.