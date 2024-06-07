NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 190.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

