Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 43.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $323.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.55.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

