CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.3 million-$961.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.4 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.030 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $340.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 642.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.