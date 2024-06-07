Richard Crowe Sells 1,006 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Crowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $102.73 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,129,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315,495 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

