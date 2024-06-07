Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.3 million-$951.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.8 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 EPS.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Verint Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,752,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,748 shares in the company, valued at $29,752,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.