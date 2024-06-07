Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.