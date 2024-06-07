PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CRO Anthony Kender Sells 6,165 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after buying an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,648 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $17,000,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in PowerSchool by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after buying an additional 597,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

