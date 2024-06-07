Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAMT. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAMT
Camtek Stock Down 1.8 %
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,026,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $12,093,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $12,022,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $13,105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $11,483,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.