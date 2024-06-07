Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAMT. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Camtek Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. Camtek has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,026,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $12,093,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $12,022,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $13,105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $11,483,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

